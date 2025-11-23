Aktuelle Diabetes-Kids Umfrage: Welches CGM System setzt ihr ein?
Welches CGM System setzt ihr ein?
Welches CGM System setzt ihr ein?
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Dexcom G741.59%
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Dexcom G623.85%
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Freestyle Libre III (inkl. +)18.65%
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Medtronic Guardian 49.48%
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Medtronic Simplera2.14%
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Medtronic Guardian 31.83%
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Freestyle Libre II1.22%
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Dexcom One+0.61%
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Medtrum TouchCare® Nano CGM0.31%
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Keines0.31%
Weitere Umfragen findet ihr hier
CGM System, Dexcom, Kontinuierliche Blutzuckermessung, Blutzuckermessung, Medtronic, Abbott, Minimed
- Erstellt am .