Zum Hauptinhalt springen

Werde unser Facebook Fan

CGM Systeme

Veröffentlicht in CGM Systeme.

Aktuelle Diabetes-Kids Umfrage: Welches CGM System setzt ihr ein?

Welches CGM System setzt ihr ein? 

Welches CGM System setzt ihr ein?
  • Dexcom G7
    41.59%
  • Dexcom G6
    23.85%
  • Freestyle Libre III (inkl. +)
    18.65%
  • Medtronic Guardian 4
    9.48%
  • Medtronic Simplera
    2.14%
  • Medtronic Guardian 3
    1.83%
  • Freestyle Libre II
    1.22%
  • Dexcom One+
    0.61%
  • Medtrum TouchCare® Nano CGM
    0.31%
  • Keines
    0.31%
← Zurück

 

Weitere Umfragen findet ihr hier

CGM System, Dexcom, Kontinuierliche Blutzuckermessung, Blutzuckermessung, Medtronic, Abbott, Minimed

  • Erstellt am .

Das könnte auch interessant sein